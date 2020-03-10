



– On Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency in Colorado because of coronavirus. That declaration means that the state has access to certain resources that typically wouldn’t be available.

“In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, to protect our most vulnerable populations, and to maximize our chances to avoid widespread disruption to the daily lives of Coloradans and our economy, I am declaring a State of Emergency here in Colorado,” said Polis.

“You might ask, ‘Why this declaration?’ What it does is gives us access to resources and more legal flexibility to take steps now to protect the most vulnerable and better contain the outbreak… reducing the chances of the trajectory incurred in countries like Italy from occurring here in Colorado.”

As of Tuesday, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. There are “presumptive” positive cases in Denver, Douglas County, Eagle County, El Paso County, Summit County, Larimer County, Gunnison County and Arapahoe County. Those cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention verifies the results.

The State of Emergency provides access to resources, legal flexibility, protection for our must vulnerable communities and to better contain the outbreak, according to the Colorado Office of Emergency Management.

“Declaring a State of Emergency does not mean that Colorado isn’t open for business or recreation or tourism. We are. Nor should this declaration cause more anxiety or panic. In fact, quite the opposite. We hope that these actions provide reassurance that we are aware of the risk and taking every reasonable step that we can to contain the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable,” said Polis.

Polis also said with the State of Emergency, there will be changes that will help prevent the spread of the virus and also inspire confidence in both tourists and Coloradans that the state is minimizing the risk across the state in those professions that have contact with a lot of people from many different regions, which include hotel staff, wait staff, health care personnel and child care personnel. He is asking the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to offer paid sick time for people working in those professions.

Polis also said he is putting pressure on the federal government to make more tests for coronavirus available to expand testing in Colorado.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: