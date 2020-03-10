FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Amid the growing COVID-19 epidemic, Colorado State University has decided to suspend all non-essential university travel. The stoppage will last until further notice.
The university suggests that all students currently in study abroad programs continue. The university’s International Programs department will continue to monitor developments in Coronavirus spread. Summer programs have not been canceled.
Inside the United States, all non-essential and non-athletic travel for faculty, students, and staff is strongly discouraged. Travel inside the state is not affected.
Travel for official university athletic events has not been restricted, though CSU continues to monitor changing situations along with the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA.
Non-essential travel, in this case, is defined as travel to attend professional or educational conferences or activities that cannot be postponed. It mainly applies to faculty, researchers, postdoctoral scholars, and graduate students. Any staff travel is usually considered non-essential, unless it is accompanying students on approved essential travel.
Any person who has recently returned from a country experiencing an outbreak must self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving at any campus building.
So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the Colorado State University campus.