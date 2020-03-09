Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered state insurance companies to make tests for COVID-19 free. The test for the virus is now considered an essential health benefit.
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered state insurance companies to make tests for COVID-19 free. The test for the virus is now considered an essential health benefit.
With the new directive, Coloradans who are insured by the state will not have to pay co-pays, deductibles or coinsurance.
The directive also includes COVID-19-related telehealth services.
RELATED: Denver’s Office Of Emergency Management Partially Activates For Coronavirus