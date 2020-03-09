CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Rockies outfielder and current Rockies analyst Cory Sullivan joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.

The Rockies will begin the regular season on March 26 in San Diego.

The drama surrounding Rockies GM Jeff Bridich and star third baseman Nolan Arenado was a hot topic heading into training camp, but both sides have been quiet as of late, at least publicly.

“When it comes to Nolan and Jeff you have two competitive people who want to win,” said Sullivan. “I don’t see any negatives in it. I see positives. For Nolan, all he wants to do is win, and he wants to feel like everybody around him wants the same thing.”

Sullivan thinks the Rockies are primed for a return to glory in 2020 following a disappointing 71-win season in 2019 after making the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

“You have to decide, 17 and 18 were the anomaly, or 19 was the anomaly, because it’s the same group of guys,” said Sullivan.

“It comes down to pitching. Last year they did not execute on the starting pitching side, or on the bullpen side. I really do look for the young starters to rebound.”

“They want to treat last year as just erase it and move on.”