DENVER (CBS4) – The landlord of the first Quiznos location in Denver says high property taxes are the reason the store is branded as “unsustainable.” BusinessDen reports the lot’s value has grown to $1.2 million.
That’s a 160% increase since the sandwich shop opened in 1981 at 13th Avenue and Grant Street. However, the property taxes have more than doubled.
The landlord is deciding whether to renew the lease which expires at the end of April.