COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people wanted for questioning after a shooting outside of a King Soopers.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Feb. 28 in front of the King Soopers store at 4850 East 62nd Ave. Investigators say a verbal disturbance occurred inside the store between two groups..
When the victim group left the store, at least one suspect fired shots at them from a vehicle. No one was injured.
On March 5, police released images of the persons of interest.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Tip Line for the at (303) 289-3626.