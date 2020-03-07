HEALTH ALERT8 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Colorado
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Commerce City Police

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people wanted for questioning after a shooting outside of a King Soopers.

(credit: Commerce City)

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Feb. 28 in front of the King Soopers store at 4850 East 62nd Ave. Investigators say a verbal disturbance occurred inside the store between two groups..

When the victim group left the store, at least one suspect fired shots at them from a vehicle. No one was injured.

(credit: Commerce City)

On March 5, police released images of the persons of interest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Tip Line for the at (303) 289-3626.

Comments

Leave a Reply