Mikaela Shiffrin Returns To Skiing After Grieving Death Of Father JeffAfter stepping away from ski racing to grieve following her father's shock death, Mikaela Shiffrin will return to competition in Sweden next week, "hoping to make her dad happy."

Mountain West Tournament: Fatigue Could Be 'Huge Factor' For WyomingThe Cowboys have been the darlings of Vegas so far, but there is one big question remaining? Will Lady Luck finally run out, leaving the Cowboys, like many leaving Vegas, busted?

Delayed Surgery For Laviska Shenault Not A Red Flag But Symbol Of Receiver's GritA lingering core muscle injury prevented Laviska Shenault from showcasing his skills and speed at the NFL scouting combine, where the former University of Colorado superstar posted a slower-than-expected 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Jamal Murray Helps Denver Nuggets Defeat Charlotte HornetsJamal Murray capped his 18-point performance by draining a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 114-112 win over the Hornets.

CU Buffs Begin Process Of Getting Better After Losing 3rd StraightAs bad as the Colorado Buffs felt when they lost their 3rd straight game on Saturday at Stanford, they felt worse when they watched the tape.

CBS Sports Gives Top Grade To Broncos For A.J. Bouye TradeThe Denver Broncos pulled off the first big move of the NFL offseason, acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick.