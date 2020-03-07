Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)- A vehicle crashed into Frisco Elementary School and caused a lot of damage to the administrative offices, officials say. The driver first hit a snowbank and then “launched” into the building.
Investigators say the driver may have been traveling more than 50 mph. Two other people were inside. No one was seriously hurt.
Town officials say alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash, however, they suspect a mechanical malfunction.
The computer from the vehicle will be taken out and examined.
Right now, the driver does not face charges.