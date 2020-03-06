DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees along the Front Range Friday. That’s not warm enough for a record. But add a few more degrees on Saturday and we could tie the oldest record high still on the books for March.

The CBS4 forecast for Friday is 68 degrees. The record is 75 degrees set on March 6, 1972. The forecast for Saturday is 72 degrees which is also the record temperature for March 7.

The Saturday record was set in 1879 which was just 21 years after Denver was founded. There a very few record highs from that far back still on the books in Denver. And it’s the oldest existing record high for March.

Regardless if the record is tied or broken, temperatures will be far above normal for early March. The normal high temperature in Denver this time of year is 52 degrees.

It will also be quite mild in the mountains on Friday and Saturday with mountain towns like Silverthorne, Vail, Steamboat Springs, and Aspen reaching the 50s.

High clouds will be found in the mountains but there is zero chance for snow through Saturday afternoon.

A shift in the weather pattern will bring snow back to the mountains on Sunday for the first time in more than a week. Denver and the Front Range may also see a few rain showers late in the day on Sunday. The best chance will be after dark. And with the time change this weekend (spring forward 1 hour), the sun won’t set until about 7 p.m. on Sunday.