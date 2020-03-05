LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time ever, one of Colorado’s largest medical providers has a female life-flight pilot. Samantha Poirier was recently hired as a pilot for UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies.

As part of Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, Poirier took to the skies with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas to discuss how a family tragedy lead her to a career in medical flights.

“This hospital holds a really special place in my heart. And, it didn’t come from a good place. The first time coming here was terrible,” Poirier said.

In 2016 Poirier’s sister, Savanna, was involved in a significant crash in the Rocky Mountains west of Loveland.

“Driving up Poudre Canyon, I got in to a severe accident,” Savanna said. “I woke up (at Medical Center of the Rockies).”

Savanna was flown by a medical flight team from Poudre Canyon to MCR, where she underwent weeks of surgery and therapy.

Samantha saw the dedication and skills of the flight crew, and staff in the hospital, and decided she wanted to do the same as a thank you for saving her sister’s life.

“They saved her life,” Samantha said. “I need to thank them by giving back and doing the same thing, so I can help somebody else’s family the way this hospital helped my family.”

Poirier was considering entering the aviation world in traffic control. However, after taking a flight lesson, and feeling the controls of the aircraft, she knew she was destined for the skies.

“The feeling of flying, I was just hooked to it,” Samantha said. “It’s like a magic carpet ride, it is like no other feeling in the world.”

At the age of 32, Samantha joined UCHealth’s Life Flight team, the same team that rescued her sister three years prior. Poirier is the first, and only, female life flight pilot for UCHealth.

“That was a really-really good feeling,” Samantha said. “This is exactly where I am supposed to be. This is what I am supposed to be doing, helping people.”

Serving at MCR has been both rewarding, and healing, for the Poirier family.

“It used to trigger things for me. I would see the helicopter, and freak out. And, (it would) bring back memories I wasn’t wanting to relive,” Savanna said. “Now, it is a totally cool experience (to be in the helicopter.) I think it is magical what happens in that.”

Samantha said she has a heart for those she is helping, and their families.

“I truly know what it is like to be on the other side. Because, I was there with my family,” Samantha said.

Samantha hoped her story, and the story of other women in aviation, would encourage other young girls and women to explore a career in aviation.

“It’s hard. But, it is not unobtainable. You can do it. You’ll never regret it,” Samantha said. “It’s not always a happy ending. But, it is rewarding when you do help people and save their lives. I’m here for a reason, you don’t just get a job like this.”