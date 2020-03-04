



Supply chain disruptions are starting to hit Colorado businesses. It could mean it will be more difficult to get the products you depend on, and when you do, they could be more expensive.

Kenny Fischer is the co-founder of Colorado-based FattE-Bikes.

“A lot of people will look at this and still see a bicycle, however it’s when they ride this that they realize, ‘Whoa, this is no ordinary bike!'” said Fischer.

Now in its third year, Fischer’s company manufactures battery-powered, electrical-assist bicycles.

“All the fun of a bicycle, but the functionality of a vehicle,” he said.

They’ve already had to make it through the uncertainty of the trade war with China and tariffs, now the issue is the coronavirus.

“What I, as a manufacturer, see I think the average citizen is yet to see and that is delays in production.”

Although the bikes are manufactured in his Denver store, about half of the 75 components which make up the bike come from overseas markets. With factories shut down because of the coronavirus, delays have followed.

“With more countries like Italy and South Korea who are delaying production on their goods, it’s only going to expand the amount of products here that are slower to make it to market, or more expensive when they do,” he said.

Changing suppliers isn’t a simple process either. Components need to be acquired and tested before a shipment can be ordered. Fischer says that’s a process which could take months.

“There’s an opportunity within this and sometimes you find better products, better suppliers,” he said optimistically.

FattE-Bikes is currently waiting on a shipment of enough components to manufacture about 100 E-bikes. They say they have enough bikes to meet current demand and will take pre-orders, but are closely monitoring what is happening in China.

“I think a lot of people feel confident that they are going to be able to weather the storm, however we also are in uncharted waters right now,” he said.

