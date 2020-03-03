DENVER (CBS4)– Frank Gale, a former Division Chief with the Denver Sheriffs Department and high ranking union official, has pleaded guilty to felony money laundering and misdemeanor theft. He will not receive any jail time according to a plea bargain entered into Colorado court records.

Under the plea bargain, Gale will serve four years’ probation and can then have the case cleared from his record under a deferred judgment.

A grand jury indicted Gale for stealing about $50,000 from a charity assisting refugees.

In exchange for pleading guilty, five other felony charges were dropped.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson for the Denver D.A.’s office, told Chris Osher with the Colorado Springs Gazette, who first reported the plea bargain, “We disposed of this case in the regular course of business taking into consideration the defendant’s lack of criminal history as well as his conduct and willingness to admit guilty and pay restitution.”

Tyler went on to say, “He was treated no better or worse than any other similarly situated defendant.”

Gale was accused of stealing money from a charity, then funneling the proceeds into accounts under his control. He was also charged with taking a truck owned by the charity by forging a signature on a motor vehicle title.

Gale has served as a vice president with the National Fraternal Order of Police and also served as president of the Colorado Police Officers Foundation.

The Denver Sheriffs Department fired Gale in 2015 after accusing him of giving preferential treatment to a fellow officer who had been arrested.

Gale did not immediately respond to messages from CBS4. The Colorado State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police previously called the criminal case a “politically motivated indictment.”