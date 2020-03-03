DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” The original tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted from the account SuePersists.
CdeBaca retweeted the original tweet and then commented, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” with laughing/crying/on side emojis followed by a closed fist and OK emojis.
The tweet immediately drew negative reaction from many followers.
CdeBaca’s office has not responded to CBS4 for comment on the tweet. CdeBaca represents Denver City Council District 9.
The coronavirus outbreak, first detected late last year in central China, has infected 90,000 people worldwide and killed some 3,100 of them. No one in Colorado has tested positive for the virus in Colorado.
