Avalanche Win Season-High 7th Straight, 2-1 Over Red WingsGabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit while making a pass that sprung Logan O'Connor for a breakaway goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Spring Training Report: Aaron Judge Now Among Mounting Yankees InjuriesThe Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing.

'Where I Want To Be': Colorado Buffaloes Coach Karl Dorrell In It For The Long HaulWhile Karl Dorrell still has work to do to win over Buff Nation, it certainly helps that the former Bill McCartney assistant hasn’t forgotten a staple of this program.

Jokic's Triple-Double Leads Nuggets Over Raptors, 133-118Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver over the short-handed Toronto Raptors, 133-118 on Sunday night.

Avs Beat Predators, Match Season High With 6th Straight WinPavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Colorado State Rams Down Air Force Falcons 87-74Kendle Moore scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Colorado State defeated Air Force Saturday in Fort Collins.