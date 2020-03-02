DENVER (CBS4) – From hunting dinosaurs to exploring space, Girls & Science is all about opening eyes to the astonishing numbers of careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) that exist. CBS4 has again teamed up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to encourage girls to consider those careers.
Raytheon will bring the excitement of space to the museum and the hope is that will bring women to the industrial company.
Anne Kellerman is the business development director with Raytheon and this will be her first year experiencing Girls & Science.
“I’ve heard that it’s controlled chaos so I look forward to the energy and seeing all a lot girls come through.”
Kellerman’s road to Raytheon started with an applied math degree that led to a junior technical spot with the company. From there, she grew with the support of men and women around her.
Now she wants to take that commitment to a younger generation.
“Raytheon is a strong supporter of STEM education. We believe companies play a critical role that students from all backgrounds receive a great strong education in the math and the sciences.
“With activities like this, we’re able to change their attitudes about what it means to be an engineer or a scientist and be in a stem career.”