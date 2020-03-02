BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There is no denying that Mel Tucker’s sudden departure was a severe body blow to the Buffs. One that still lingers. But CU athletic director Rick George did his best to negate the damage by hiring a guy who, at least in one regard, is a 180 from his predecessor.

“His mindset about this job is different than mine is,” said Karl Dorrell. “Mine is this is where I want to be for the long haul. I believe this program can be successful year in and year out and I have the peace of mind knowing I don’t have to look over my shoulder is there another place I want to be? No, there is no other place I want to be.”

Dorrell’s first order of business was to talk to his players. There’s no denying that Tucker left a young, talented roster behind. For the new head coach to have immediate success, the old coach’s players need to buy in.

“They gave me a great feeling of how it ended,” said the former CU offensive coordinator from 1995-98. “They want a voice, it’s not like it’s going to be ‘touchy feely nice,’ ‘oh isn’t that cute’ situation. There’s going to be those tough talks too and I let them know that. They were excited about the transparency.”

While Karl Dorrell still has work to do to win over Buff Nation, it certainly helps that the former Bill McCartney assistant hasn’t forgotten a staple of this program.

“I’m just curious if you’ve gotten rid of the all the red in your closet,” CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked the new coach. “You know what, ever since my times working here I never bought anything red. I’m dead serious. He (McCartney) brainwashed me about not having anything red. I should have told that story at the press conference. I absolutely have nothing red in my closet and it’s because of my experience here.”