By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Aurora News, Gabby Giffords, John Hickenlo


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) –  Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will join U.S. Senate Candidate John Hickenlooper for a rally on March 9. The event at the Heritage Christian Center will also feature a panel discussion about ending gun violence.

(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Giffords is endorsing Hickenlooper for the U.S. Senate because of his efforts to pass gun safety laws in Colorado. If elected, Hickenlooper said he will work to pass universal background checks on gun purchases in the United States.

Doors open for the rally at 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit Hickenlooper’s campaign website.

