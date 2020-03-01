LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A 41-foot missile outside of Goddard Middle School in Littleton may soon be removed, and former students are looking for ways to save it. The Nike Hercules Missile was first built on the school property when the school opened its doors for the first time in 1968.

Longtime residents and former students say the missile is a symbol of the community and their education.

“It’s part of the school and part of the school history,” explained Beth Akins-Hayes, one of the first students to attend the middle school. “If they have to get rid of it, there are plenty of places they can just move it on the campus.”

Littleton Public Schools told CBS4, as part of the 2018 bond program the school will be undergoing some improvements and renovations. The parking area in front of the school will be improved to create a “safer place for students to be dropped off by both buses and parents.” In addition, LPS said the entire front entry of Goddard will “be reconstructed to provide better safety and security for the school.”

While some former students would like the missile to be moved to another part of the school’s campus, LPS said dismantling, and rebuilding the missile on a new surface would be “cost prohibitive”.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of former students met to talk about possible solutions.

“We were hoping we could get together and somebody could come up with ideas,” explained Rebecca Drake-Garcia. “Our school is named after the name who played a huge role in the space program, and that missile is important.”

Drake- Garcia said the missile symbolizes how progressive the middle school was when it was first opened.

“That rocket was the big symbol,” she told CBS4. “It just built up this whole community and made it what it is.”

LPS told CBS4 that they would like to donate the missile to a group that would be willing to cover the costs to have it relocated, but so far, no other organizations have stepped forward.

For the community and former students, they hope they can figure out a way to save it from the scrapyard.

“We have a time capsule that’s actually underneath it,” Drake-Garcia said. “This is where I made some of the most important bonds.”