LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Work continues along the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, and that means closures around Loveland this weekend. Southbound lanes of I-25 will close between Crossroads Boulevard and US 34.
The closure will allow crews to place girders on the I-25 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks starting at11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The work resumes at 10 p.m. on Saturday and wraps up at 5 a.m. Sunday, March 1.
Southbound I-25 traffic will be detoured off I-25 at Crossroads Boulevard, then east to Centerra Parkway, and south on Centerra Parkway to US 34 west to southbound I-25.
Crews will also close the I-25 northbound left lane through the same stretch from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. The restriction goes into effect again Saturday at 8 p.m. and wraps up Sunday, March 1 at 5 a.m.
