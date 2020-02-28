DENVER (AP/CBS) – A prosecutor for Colorado’s rural northeastern plains has been indicted by a grand jury on drug charges after an investigation by the state’s attorney general. Online court records show 13th Judicial District Attorney Brittny Lewton was charged with three drug felonies.

The charges included conspiracy and possession plus a misdemeanor count official misconduct. The type of drug or drugs in the charges was not specified and no other details were immediately available from the court in Logan County.

“It is regrettable and of great concern to the prosecution community that one of our elected district attorneys has been charged with criminal conduct,” said a Michael W. Teague, spokesperson for Colorado District Attorneys’​ Council. “As with any defendant, Ms. Lewton is presumed innocent until proven guilty. CDAC has full faith and confidence in Colorado’s criminal justice system and the ability of the Attorney General’s office to handle this matter with the utmost professionalism and integrity.”

Lewton’s attorney Stan Garnett issued the following statement to CBS4:

“Brittny Lewton is one of the best district attorneys to ever serve in eastern Colorado. I was reminded of that this morning when I walked her through the booking process on this indictment and talked with the sheriff and court officials and many people who support her. I will vigorously defend her on these charges which stem from one single incident involving the exchange of prescription drugs on July 12, 2019. If we were to go to trial on these charges I’m confident she would be found not guilty by a jury.”

