Colorado Buffaloes Name Darian Chiaverini as Offensive Coordinator, Retain 3 Other Assistant CoachesColorado Buffaloes head football coach Karl Dorrell will retain four assistant coaches, including Darian Chiaverini who will be the offensive coordinator.

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal ChampionshipWWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia adds to drama in WrestleMania buildup, with The Undertaker and Goldberg taking center stage.

Colorado's Hopes Of Winning Pac-12 Conference Title Fading As They Lose AgainThe loss to UCLA last week dropped Colorado three spots in the AP Top 25. Thursday's loss to California will almost surely knock the Buffaloes out of the rankings altogether.

Ubaldo Jimenez, Making Comeback Attempt With Colorado Rockies, Solid In Short OutingUbaldo Jimenez threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes. He gave up two hits and one run, with no walks or strikeouts.

Pac-12 Basketball Returns To National Relevance With New Coaches, Smarter SchedulingThe most maligned power conference in college basketball over the last two seasons finally has a middle class again, and its lower-tier is benefitting from an influx of new coaches.

CSU Rams Announce 2020 Football Schedule With Beer-Themed Release VideoIn true Fort Collins style, Colorado State University has announced their 2020 football schedule with a beer-themed video. Cam the Ram is seen opening bottles representing each of the schools CSU will face.