DENVER (CBS4)– The Central I-70 Project is reaching a major milestone this weekend but that could cause traffic issues near the National Western Stock Show Complex. Brighton Boulevard will be closed so that a portion of the viaduct can be taken down.
“This viaduct is over 50 years old, so it’s one of our bridges that’s listed as structurally deficient or structurally obsolete. It just needs to go. So, our solution is to lower the Interstate,” said Stacia Sellers the spokeswoman representing the Colorado Department of Transportation on this project.
The Central 70 project stretches 10 miles from Interstate 25 to Chambers Boulevard. On the east end of the project the interstate has been widened, but the entire purpose for the project was to take down the viaduct through the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. This weekend’s work will mark the first time a portion of the viaduct will be demolished.
“The whole viaduct should be gone by the end of 2021,” said Sellers.
A new bridge over Brighton Boulevard will be built to the north of the current viaduct. Then the interstate will go downhill and into the new portion of the interstate. Once that portion of the project is completed traffic will shift and the entirety of the old viaduct will be destroyed.
LINK: Central 70 Project