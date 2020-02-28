ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Bruce Gordon may have the best office in the world. He’s the founder and executive director of the Aspen-based nonprofit EcoFlight.
“Our mission statement in a nutshell… we educate and advocate for the environment using small planes. We accomplish our mission by flying our decision makers, media representatives, and concerned citizens and providing that aerial perspective. We like to say it gives the land a voice,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Bruce says they simply take those people up in the air, and give them an aerial perspective hoping to encourage conservation efforts.
“There’s sort of ‘Ah-ha’ moments when people take a look and they go, ‘Boy I’ve been looking at this proposed wilderness area with lines on a map’ and all of a sudden it takes on a life of its own,” said Gordon.
One recent passenger has been Sen. Michael Bennett, who recently helped introduce the CORE Act. The senator says it would protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establishing new wilderness areas and safeguarding existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy for future generations.
“He was a really quick study, he really enjoyed that perspective because he likes flying, He got a lot out of it because he could see what was at stake and what was important,” Gordon told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
EcoFlight’s missions extend outside of Colorado. They fly over projects from Canada to Mexico.
