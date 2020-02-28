Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused in a string of deadly hammer attacks in Lakewood and Aurora in 1984 has been extradited back to Colorado. Alexander Christopher Ewing was held in a Nevada prison since 1985 on an unrelated case. His motion to fight extradition was denied by the Nevada Supreme Court.
In 2018, police in Colorado announced that modern DNA science had linked Ewing to the attacks in Colorado Patricia Louise Smith was beaten to death with a hammer in her home in Lakewood. Three of the four members of the Bennett family were murdered with a claw hammer in Aurora. Only 3-year-old Vanessa survived.
Ewing is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He is due in court on March 2 for an advisement hearing.