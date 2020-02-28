



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional high-end seafood hot spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re looking to celebrate.

Guard and Grace

– Craving a fine seafood meal?

Topping the list is Guard and Grace. Located at 1801 California St. in Central Business District, the steakhouse and wine bar, which serves seafood, steaks and more, is the most popular source for fancy seafood in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,056 reviews on Yelp.

“We ordered half a dozen East Coast oysters and the beef tartare to start,” wrote Yelper Aveeda G., who reviewed Guard and Grace on Feb. 3. “The oysters were fresh and delicious with all the necessary accoutrements. … Definitely not cheap, but so totally worth it for a birthday or celebration meal.”

Laura F. added, “This restaurant was excellent. The service was impeccable and the food was amazing. We enjoyed all food and drinks. They had valet and a coat check, too.”

The Capital Grille

Next up is LoDo’s outpost of the well-known chain, The Capital Grille, situated at 1450 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 641 reviews on Yelp, the bistro and wine bar, which is known for its seafood, steaks, libations and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to splurge.

If you’re hungry for more information, we found these details about The Capital Grille.

“From the moment you step into The Capital Grille, the experience is one of comfortable elegance,” touts the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. “African mahogany paneling and Art Deco chandeliers provide a warm, stately setting for our nationally renowned dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and acclaimed world-class wines. With service as gracious as it is attentive, we look forward to impressing you.”

Uchi

Five Points’ Uchi, settled at 2500 Lawrence St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the ritzy Japanese sushi bar, which specializes in seafood and Japanese cuisine, 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews.

Yelper Alexxis W., who reviewed Uchi on Feb. 12, wrote, “If you want to take someone to dinner for a special occasion, or even just a good date, this is where you go. It can be a little pricey, but it will be the best sushi you can get in Denver!”

Jacque C. noted, “Best sushi experience I have ever had in the U.S., and to be quite honest, it was comparable to meals I’ve had in Japan. Yes, it’s pricey. But, when I’m in heavenly bliss and doing a little shimmy after each bite, I know it’s worth every penny. The service was superb and we received awesome recommendations from the chef. Treat yourself and you won’t regret it.”

Northfield’s Grill

Last but not least is Northfield’s Grill, an upscale New American dining establishment that offers seafood and more in Stapleton, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4444 Havana St. to give it a go for yourself.

Yelper Paul and Kazuko B., who reviewed Northfield’s Grill on Feb. 18, wrote, “Came in with low expectations because it was a hotel restaurant, but left amazed. I had the best fish tacos I have ever tasted, served by a very pleasant waitress.”

And Ron B. said, “Good food. Everything was very pleasing and delicious. Excellent service.”

Article provided by Hoodline.