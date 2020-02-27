Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound Parker Road is currently closed between Hess Road and Pine Drive. Construction crews accidentally hit a natural gas line.
The gas line, a 6-inch pipe, caused a leak. There were no injuries or fire, and no evacuations in the area.
Xcel Energy is working on repairs. There is no timeline for the reopening of the road.
