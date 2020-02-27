Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are investigating human remains that were unearthed Thursday morning near Kendrick Lakes Elementary School. Construction crews working at the site discovered the bones and called police around 10:40 a.m.
The construction site is located on the southwest side of the elementary school. Investigators said the bones were found to be human and appeared to have been at the location for a significant amount of time.
The remains will be tested to determine exactly how old they are. Lakewood Police will update the investigation as more information becomes available.