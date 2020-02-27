ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former building manager for two Cherry Creek schools has been sentenced for a sex assault on a student. Rodry Pombo pleaded guilty in December and will now serve prison time.

26-year-old Pombo worked for two schools over the course of two school years. He was the building manager for Meadow Point Elementary School from June 2013 to July 2014 and for Horizon Middle School from July 2014 to September 2015. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a janitor’s closet several times during the 2014-2015 school year.

He will serve 15 years in prison.

“Sexual predators like Mr. Pombo count on vulnerable victims to keep quiet,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo, who prosecuted the case, said in a release. “That’s why so often this crime isn’t discovered until years later, when victims become adults and realize the scope of what was done to them. The defendant used his position as a school employee to take advantage of a student, and it is due to her strength and courage that we are able to put him behind bars so that he won’t be able to do this to another student ever again.”

Pombo resigned in September 2015. As part of the plea agreement, Pombo must register as a sex offender.