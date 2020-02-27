EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been more than four weeks since Gannon Stauch was last seen. Now another search effort is planned for the property located east of Monument.
The eleven-year-old was was first reported missing Jan. 27 after he didn’t return home. The search will take place on Friday in the area of Highway 105 and Highway 83.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has spent thousands of staff hours and received more than 700 tips in the case, so far.
El Paso County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby had previously told CBS4 that the search for Gannon is not classified as a criminal investigation.
Gannon was first reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.
The FBI and other agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, have joined in the search for Gannon before search efforts were suspended last Friday.
If you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555 or 911.
If you have any information that can help in this case, call EPSO’s tipline at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.