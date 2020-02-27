CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins responded to a 911 hang up call only to find the caller was a little girl who wanted to help her stuffed bunny that had been hurt.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 6-year-old girl who had made the call about her injured stuffed bunny.

(credit: CBS)

“A little one’s stuffed bunny is injured, so we’re taking care of that,” said the officer to the 911 dispatcher.

“Is this a bandaid here? She’s got a boo-boo here, too?”

“Yes,” said the little girl.

“Oh, gosh,” said the officer.

The accidental call quickly became a good teaching moment.

“Listen … we’re here to help … If bunny’s hurt, you don’t need to call us… just make sure you talk to the people on the phone and let them know what going on, okay?” said the officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply