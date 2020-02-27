FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins responded to a 911 hang up call only to find the caller was a little girl who wanted to help her stuffed bunny that had been hurt.
When officers arrived at the home, they found a 6-year-old girl who had made the call about her injured stuffed bunny.
“A little one’s stuffed bunny is injured, so we’re taking care of that,” said the officer to the 911 dispatcher.
“Is this a bandaid here? She’s got a boo-boo here, too?”
“Yes,” said the little girl.
“Oh, gosh,” said the officer.
The accidental call quickly became a good teaching moment.
“Listen … we’re here to help … If bunny’s hurt, you don’t need to call us… just make sure you talk to the people on the phone and let them know what going on, okay?” said the officer.