MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews with Centura Health Flight For Life Colorado spent Wednesday morning practicing avalanche rescues at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.
“We are training to search an avalanche debris field using an external avalanche beacon. That’s suspended approximately 20 feet under our helicopter,” said Chad Miller, lead flight Paramedic with Centura Health Flight for Life.
The receiver helps locate someone buried in an avalanche by locating their emergency beacon’s signal. When responding to an emergency, Flight for Life crews also work with rescuers on the ground.
The training comes as avalanche rescues have been increasing over the past few years.
“We see an increased use in the backcountry year after year as more people relocate or move to Colorado. Most people are moving here to enjoy our beautiful mountains and backcountry, and they’re venturing further in,” Miller told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Rescuers stress that this technology is only effective is people have an emergency beacon. They’re asking anyone who heads up into the mountains to be prepared.
“Before you go have proper training, proper equipment, and never go into the backcountry alone. The catch phrase is, ‘if you don’t know, don’t go,’” said Miller.