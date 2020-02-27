Dalton Keene, A Colorado Native, Trying To Make His Mark At NFL CombineDalton Keene played at Virginia Tech in college, but before that was a standout at Chatfield High School in Littleton.

43 minutes ago

Phillip Lindsay Says He Was Open About ADD Throughout His Draft ProcessThe former Colorado Buffaloes running back says NFL teams were well aware he suffers from attention deficit disorder.

49 minutes ago

Rep. Diana DeGette Involved In Congressional Hearings On Deceptive And Unfair Practices By Online Ticket BrokersColoradans who love concerts and sporting events say the cost of fees that come with those tickets are too much and can often keep them for actually attending because the final price is more than they can afford.

1 hour ago

Campaign 2020: Primary Poll Has Bernie Sanders Leading In ColoradoA new poll just released ahead of Super Tuesday has frontrunner Bernie Sanders leading in Colorado. Four others are competitive for second place. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Colorado Springs Police: Man Who Claimed To Have Gun Killed In Drive-ThroughOne person is dead after approaching an off-duty Colorado Springs Police officer and claimed he had a gun. The officer was not hurt.

4 hours ago

Platte Canyon High School Student Amy Bezzant Is This Month's Future Leaders WinnerAmy Bezzant is a junior from Platte Canyon High School, and February’s Future Leaders winner.

5 hours ago