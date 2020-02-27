INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – There are are four Colorado Buffaloes in attendance, and the Buffs are the only Colorado school representing the state, at this year’s NFL Combine. However, none of the four are actually from Colorado. In fact, there is only one athlete who was born and raised in Colorado showcasing his skills in Indianapolis this week.
Dalton Keene played at Virginia Tech in college, but before that was a standout at Chatfield High School in Littleton. Keene played quarterback and running back in high school but transitioned to tight end in college. As the only representative from the Centennial State, Keene hopes to make his home state proud in Indy.
“It’s definitely pretty cool. I wish some of my boys were out here with me. It’s cool to be the lone guy out here from Colorado. It’s definitely a lot on my shoulders, and I’m happy to represent,” Keene said.
Keene said his favorite Broncos player is Peyton Manning. He’s had an informal meeting with the Broncos.
Keene said his favorite current NFL tight end is the 49ers’ George Kittle.