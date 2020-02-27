COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after approaching an off-duty Colorado Springs Police officer and claimed he had a gun. The officer was not hurt.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant at Powers and Galley in Colorado Springs. The officer, who was not on duty at the time, was sitting in his personal vehicle when the suspect came up to his car and said he had a gun. Police confirm that the officer shot the suspect at least once, but it’s not clear if the suspect tried to reach for the gun or fired a shot.
According to CBS4’s sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs, that restaurant is located near where an armed robbery happened late Wednesday night at a Loaf N’ Jug. It’s not clear, however, if the man who approached the officer Thursday morning is the same person who allegedly robbed that convenience store.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.