Ubaldo Jimenez, Making Comeback Attempt With Colorado Rockies, Solid In Short OutingUbaldo Jimenez threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes. He gave up two hits and one run, with no walks or strikeouts.

Martin Kaut Scores First NHL Goal In Avalanche's 3-2 Win Over SabresThe Avalanche won their fourth straight, beating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night.

John Elway 'Cautiously Optimistic' About The Broncos Postseason Hopes Next SeasonAfter three losing seasons, it looks like the Broncos are finally finding their way and in position to make a return to the postseason.

Laviska Shenault Jr., Steven Montez & 2 Other Buffaloes Representing Colorado At NFL CombineThere are four Colorado Buffaloes in attendance at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Larry Walker A Bundle Of Nerves After Touring Hall Of FameLarry Walker's right hand was shaking ever-so-slightly as he reached to sign the space where his plaque will hang in baseball's Hall of Fame. Reality was still sinking in, a month after his selection.

Colorado State Rams Lose To San Diego State In A Close OneNico Carvacho scored 17 for CSU ((19-11, 10-7) and Isaiah Stevens had 12.