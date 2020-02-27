Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of troops at Buckley Air Force Base were welcomed home on Thursday after spending months in Afghanistan. The Colorado Army National Guard Aviation Unit spent more than a year stationed there.
The 50 servicemen and women deployed in January 2019.
On Thursday, it was an emotional homecoming for them.
“It feels so good to be home. It’s an honor to see her again, she’s been fighting a good fight, holding it down … my son also,” said one Colorado Army National Guard member.
While overseas, the men and women completed 1,200 missions. This unit also helps in Colorado with floods and wildfires.