



Looking to uncover all that Hilltop has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to a hair parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hilltop, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

High Point Creamery

Topping the list is High Point Creamery, an outlet to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee and tea. Located at 215 S. Holly St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp.

The menu at High Point Creamery features an array of signature and seasonal ice cream flavors, ranging from vanilla bean, blueberry lemon, coconut crème brûlée, brown sugar cinnamon and salted caramel to peppermint, chai tea with gingerbread, basil with blackberry swirl and dark chocolate orange with marshmallows.

Park Burger

Next up is traditional American gastropub Park Burger, which is known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes and beer, situated at 211 S. Holly St. With four stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Park Burger specializes in beef, bison, turkey or veggie hamburgers made from fresh, high-quality ingredients and served on locally produced buns.

Simply More Hair Studio

At last, Simply More Hair Studio, a hair salon that offers manicures, waxing and other grooming services, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5575 E. Third Ave., Suite D, to experience it for yourself.

Simply More Hair Studio provides a variety of beauty and styling services, including hair cuts, coloring treatments, blowouts, up-dos, hair extensions, perms, eyelash enhancements, manicures and pedicures.

Article provided by Hoodline.