INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – The representation of Colorado schools at this year’s Combine is modest, to say the least. There are four Colorado Buffaloes in attendance. No other Colorado school is represented in Indianapolis.

The four Buffs are quarterback Steven Montez, wide receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and Tony Brown, and linebacker Davion Taylor.

“It’s a great experience. Truly a blessing. I’ve dreamed about coming to the Combine my whole childhood. Now that I’m here, it’s kind of surreal,” quarterback Steven Montez said.

Montez set 43 school records in his time at Colorado. Most mock NFL Drafts have him going in the 6th or 7th round, but Montez believes his draft stock is about to rise.

“I’m hoping to show scouts and just people in general two things: my knowledge of the game of football and my arm strength. I think I’ve got the biggest arm in the draft. Point blank. Period,” Montez said.

Two of Montez’s favorite targets are also in Indy, hoping to prove they too deserve to play at the next level. However, in one of the best receiver classes ever, Tony Brown is long shot.

“There’s a lot of talented guys here, but I’m just focused on me and what I can do,” Brown said. “It’s about who wants it more, so I just have to prove that.”

And then there’s Laviska Shenault Jr.

“Laviska is a security blanket. He’s supremely talented, he’s a big target, he’s fast, he can kind do it all,” Montez said. “I think he’s unguardable.”

Shenault is projected to go in first round, but after dealing with an assortment of injuries, durability could be an issue.

“I know what my film shows and I know what type of guy I am. So I’m just going to do me and worry about me,” Shenault said.

If Shenault’s medical testing goes well, it’s hard to imagine him not going in the first round.

“I think it would mean the most to my family. My dad — I know he’d be proud. And it would mean the most to me because it wasn’t easy. I’ve had a very long, bumpy road. I had to get everything the hard way. Nothing came easy. I had to put the time and the grind in,” Shenault said.

The fourth Buff at the Combine is linebacker Davion Taylor. A former track star, Taylor believes he can run the fastest 40 yard dash in his position group. He will run the 40 on Saturday.