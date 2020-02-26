DENVER (CBS4) – After snow on 16 days this month and more than 16 inches of total snow in Denver, the metro area is virtually guaranteed to be done with snow until March.

With four days remaining in February, dry weather will prevail over most of the state. The only exception will be over the central and northern mountains where a few light snow showers will be possible from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. None of that snow will reach Denver or the Front Range.

It’s a dramatically different weather pattern for the final few days of the month. Prior to this week, Denver has not experienced more than three days in a row without snow.

Average snowfall in Denver in February is 7.7 inches. More than since that has fallen this month with an official total of 16.5 inches measured at Denver International Airport (DIA). That’s enough to tie with February 1953 for the 11th snowiest February on record.

It has also been a very cold February with an average temperature of 26.5 degrees. That’s cold enough to rank this month as the 13th coldest on record. Denver weather records go back 148 years to 1872.

Warmer weather will also arrive in the metro area for the final days of the month.