DENVER (CBS4) – Across the Denver Metro Area, more than 250 restaurants are offering multi-course meals at 3 special price points, $25, $35, $45, as part of Restaurant Week.
Denver Restaurant Week is one of Bre Patterson’s favorite weeks of the year. Patterson writes the food/lifestyle blog, Bites With Bre, and has 30,000 followers on Instagram. This social media influencer is using Denver Restaurant Week to try some spots she’s never been to before, including French 75.
“French 75 is pretty well known in the Denver food scene, and unfortunately, it’s a place I haven’t been yet, and I really wanted to come, and so this is the perfect opportunity for me,” Patterson said.
CBS4 caught up with Patterson during her French 75 experience.
“I’m going to try the mushroom poutine. I’m really excited for that one,” Patterson said.
Located in Downtown Denver, French 75 features classic French cuisine.
“We try to bring it up scale a little bit. We still call ourselves a Bistro, but we take that elevated step in service and food execution,” said Jacob Leonard, the restaurant’s Executive Chef.
Leonard put together a Restaurant Week menu that highlights some of his signature dishes. The menu also comes with a suggested wine pairing to enhance the meal.
“I’ve put up some of our staple items, just to like introduce people to what French food can be,” Leonard explained.
Patterson enjoyed the full French experience, and for her, the Restaurant Week adventure is just getting started. She will keep the conversation going on her blog.
“I will find the best of the best and share my favorite ones with my following,” she told CBS4.
LINKS: French 75 | Bites With Bre | Denver Restaurant Week Menus