DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to approve the proposed repeal of Colorado’s death penalty. The measure will now go to Governor Jared Polis’ desk for his signature.
The measure passed the roll call vote 38 to 27.
Abolishing capital punishment has been tried in the state Legislature at least five times previously.
The bill would apply to offenses charged on or after July 1, 2020. Then, the death penalty would not be a sentencing option for a defendant convicted of a Class 1 felony.
Governor Jared Polis has said that he will sign it and commute the sentences of the three people currently on Colorado’s death row. Nathan Dunlap was sentenced to death in the 1993 killings of eight Aurora Chuck-E-Cheese employees who were closing up shop for the night. Robbie Ray was convicted of orchestrating the killings of two people set to testify against him in a shooting. Sir Mario Owens was sentenced to death in that same case. The next year, he was convicted of killing witnesses in the same Ray case.
The last person executed under the death penalty, Gary Davis, was in 1997. Davis was a convicted murderer and rapist executed at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City. He is the only person to date to have been subject to the death penalty in Colorado since its reinstatement in 1977.