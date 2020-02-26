DENVER (CBS4)– How healthy are the women in your life? As we wrap up American Heart Month, there are a few things to remember throughout the year especially for women who might not realize how deadly heart disease is.

In Colorado, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. In the United States, heart disease kills a woman every 76 seconds. Wednesday morning, heart specialist Dr. Jennifer Jarvie joined CBS4’s Britt Moreno live on CBS4 This Morning to talk about heart health.

Jarvie said both men and women who might have heart issues should pay attention to chest pains. Women might specifically have shortness of breath, nausea and could feel light headed or experience heart palpitations. She says people should go to a doctor to have these symptoms checked out.

Women can do things to protect themselves and prevent heart disease. They can eat right, keep a healthy weight and watch their cholesterol levels.

“Blood pressure is the biggest risk factor,” said Jarvie.

She advises women to watch their blood pressure over time even focusing on it in their 20s. If it goes up, it is something to get checked out.

Jarvie also said taking birth control, especially the pill form, can be a risk factor, so make sure to check in with your doctor. Other things women can watch out for regarding heart disease is having a history of high blood pressure during pregnancy, gestational diabetes or early menopause. If a woman has experienced this, then talk to your doctor about the risk of heart disease.