EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old boy in El Paso County is being honored for his quick thinking during a frightening ordeal. The sheriff’s office awarded Arturo Hernandez with the 911 Hero Award.
Last December, he texted 911 and guided deputies to his home when an intruder broke in while his family was inside.
Sheriff’s officials say he woke up to his mother’s scream when she found the intruder. She distracted the man, leading him away from Arturo and his brother.
Then, Arturo texted 911 for helping, knowing the suspect would hear him if he called 911.
He was able to describe his home to the dispatcher, helping deputies find him.
Arturo was surprised with the award at school on Tuesday.
“No I had no idea that was coming until they described what happened, they started describing it and I knew it was me,” he said.
Because of Arturo’s quick thinking, no one was hurt.