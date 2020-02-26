BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Ivan Benjamin is determined to make difference with his future. His first step is to join the U.S. Army, which he did Wednesday at an oath of enlistment ceremony in Boulder.

“I’ve had a drive to help people, and that’s why I’m going to the medical field.”

Benjamin was present and accounted for, but the person giving him the oath wasn’t in the room.

Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut currently stationed aboard the International Space Station, administered the oath via live feed. It was the first-ever oath of enlistment conducted from space.

Staff Sgt. Ashley Cordero hopes these future soldiers have a more memorable ceremony than she did.

“It was eight years ago. I don’t even remember to be honest” she said.

She helped arrange this event to inspire her new recruits.

“What better way to give these kids an opportunity to see what’s bigger than themselves and to reaffirm the commitment that they’ve made to the United States Army than from the ultimate pinnacle of someone’s career,” said Cordero.

If you ask Benjamin, the plan worked.

“It makes me feel as if I can step forward in my life. I have the ability to give my life and others a purpose,” he said.

The recruits who took their oath on Wednesday were joined by other men and women from across the nation who took the oath at the same time.