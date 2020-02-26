ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County deputy decided to go above and beyond for a toddler who was bit by a dog. Deputy Konkel met the three-year-old last week.
The toddler, who the department nicknamed “Mighty A,” had two large lacerations on his head and face. He was transported to the hospital moments after the deputy arrived.
When Dep. Konkel reached out to the boy’s mom to check on Mighty A, he learned the child was in the hospital for about five hours. The cuts were down to the boy’s skill and doctors used 11 stitches to close them up.
Dep. Konkel gathered stickers, pencils, crayon boxes, and coloring books from the sheriff’s office. He also collected gifts from the Adams County Fire Rescue station that responded to the call.
The deputy went to the Walmart in Westminster off of Sheridan Boulevard to purchase some PAW Patrol toys for Mighty A. After learning what happened, the store managers agreed to donate $150 from the store for toys.
Dep. Konkel delivered the gifts to Mighty A and offered his well wishes to the boy’s mom.
“I hope all heals well and fast and that he can enjoy the toys and that they help as a distraction from the pain of the injuries,” Dep. Konkel said to the boy’s mom. “Thank you for letting me spoil this amazingly strong young man.”
In a post on Facebook, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office thanked Dep. Konkel for his act of kindness along with Walmart for their generosity.