DENVER (CBS4)– A neighborhood favorite in Bonnie Brae could be running out of time. The Saucy Noodle got a notice from the City of Denver saying the space could be demolished.
The Saucy Noodle on University Boulevard near E. Ohio Avenue has been a staple in that neighborhood for 55 years.
It’s not just the Saucy Noodle that was surprised by the notice that came on Monday evening, it includes buildings from 715 South University to 731 South University.
The restaurant’s owners say they’ve been good tenants for more than a half a century and say the landlord should have had the decency to tell them in person.
“I think we deserved more than a notice on the door,” said Saucy Noodle owner Erin Markham. “We have a lot of questions to answer for a lot of people.”