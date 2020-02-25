ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother is driving around with plastic taped over her back window, after she says she got caught up in a case of road rage in Arvada over the weekend. Brandi Erwin said it started on Sheridan near Interstate 76 when a car tried to merge in front of her.

Then it escalated in a parking lot near 64th and Sheridan in Arvada.

“I was alone, I didn’t know what to do and I was afraid,” Erwin told CBS4.

Erwin said she was driving on Sheridan Boulevard Sunday afternoon, when a car tried to merge off the interstate.

“This car was in the off ramp, trying to cut me off but there wasn’t enough room so I just kept going,” she said. “He flipped me off, the passenger flipped me off, too.”

Erwin said the driver of the vehicle, a white Subaru hatchback, got behind her and followed her more than a mile down the road. She eventually turned into a King Soopers parking lot, hoping the driver would keep going.

“They followed me into the parking lot and the next time we both stopped, they threw something at my car,” Erwin explained. “I looked in my rear view and saw the whole back glass was just shattered.”

Erwin immediately called 911. She said she was able to get the vehicle’s license plate, but was told my police that the plate didn’t match the vehicle description.

Erwin said she’s just glad her 2-year-old son was not in the car.

“I go everywhere with my son,” she said. “He’s always with me. This was the one time he was not in the car with me.”

Now, she wants to warn other drivers to be careful while behind the wheel because you never know how another driver will act.

“I’ve been cut off and I’ve cut people off,” she explained. “But it’s nothing to get that angry over, to follow somebody and scare somebody like that. It’s just not right.”