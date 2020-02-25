RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer in Rifle now faces a civil rights complaint after he was cleared of shooting and killing a man last year. Allan George died after being shot twice in the back on Aug. 5.
Cpl. Dewey Ryan fired the shots.
They pulled him over and say he pulled out a handgun. George was wanted on a child pornography charge.
Colorado criminal records show George was arrested in 2008 for sexual exploitation of a child. That case was dismissed after he completed four years of probation.
The video, recorded by a bystander, shows George holding a gun to his chest as he talks to a Rifle police officer. In the video, George appears to be standing on the edge of the road and indicates that he might jump from the bridge.
One of the police officers can be heard twice telling George to “put the gun down.”
Video shows George then jogging away from Ryan and another officer with the weapon in his pocket.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney says George never pointed the weapon at the officers.
Now, the civil rights complaint alleges Ryan murdered George.