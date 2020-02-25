



– It might be the end of February but it feels more like late December or early January on Tuesday. Temperatures are running anywhere from 20-30 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The reason? Colorado is on the backside of a slow-moving weather system over the southern plains states. For us that means a cold flow of wind straight out of Canada. Add in a little bit of moisture and we have some scattered snow showers too.

The main weather story for the state today is a strong, gusty wind that is helping to drive windchill temperatures down into the single digits above and below zero at many locations. In areas along and east of the foothills we also have scattered areas of snow.

Most places will not see much in the way of accumulation today except on the far eastern plains or the Palmer Divide where 1-3 inches could fall. If you happen to get under a more steady band along the I-25 corridor or in the foothills you too could see a little snow pile up.

The snow should taper off to areas of flurries around or after sunset tonight with some clearing skies taking shape by tomorrow. That will allow for a very cold night as temperatures drop into the single digits on the plains with sub-zero readings in the mountains.

Looking ahead the wind should die down and we will see a warmer, drier stretch of weather starting tomorrow. It should last through most of the upcoming weekend the way things look right now.