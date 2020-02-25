Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Village Collaborative celebrated the addition of eight tiny homes Tuesday in Denver. The nonprofit helps build affordable housing communities to help people transition out of homelessness.
The eight new tiny homes are located near East 45th Avenue and Pearl Street in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood. They were approved in December by the city’s Community Planning and Development.
Colorado Village partnered with the architecture firm Radian to design the additions. The tiny homes will serve up to 25 people at a time, which will double the capacity for the village.
Community Village started out as a first of it’s kind pilot program in Colorado. A 2018 report by the University of Denver’s Burnes Center found that the tiny-home village helped several people find permanent housing. By the end of the 9-month evaluation, nearly all of the residents were either employed or in school.