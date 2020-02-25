ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For John Elway, this year’s Combine has a completely different feel, because for the first time in nearly half a decade, the main focus is NOT about finding the next franchise quarterback.
When asked about the Broncos quarterback situation, both John Elway and Vic Fangio put their support behind Drew Lock. After Lock put together a 4 -1 campaign in the final five games of 2019, the Broncos believe they may have found their guy, and they’re content on giving Lock another year to prove it.
“I feel as comfortable as you can be at this point. He played five games which I think was very important for him to do. He did well. We’re optimistic,” head coach Vic Fangio said.
So without a big question at quarterback, Elway and Fangio are using the Combine to find the right pieces to surround their young quarterback.
“It feels better coming here not having to worry about the quarterback position. We feel great about Drew. It’s nice to think you have the possibility of someone who fits the bill. Now we have to find the guys to fill around him,” John Elway said.