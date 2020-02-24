LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – For years Portrait Innovations was a fixture of Aspen Grove in Littleton. Families would come in for portraits and could order the pictures to be placed on specialty items like calendars or coffee mugs.

Unexpectedly, just after Christmas, it closed leaving behind portraits on the wall, computers and customer orders.

Now the management is trying to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The doors were locked on Monday. Josh Kalkhorst the general manager of Aspen Grove said they couldn’t get in to recover those items.

“We had no access to the space. Typically when a tenant turns over, there is an exchange of premises that happens.”

So they had to make sure they took the proper action to enter legally.

A storage space next to the management offices has now become a room filled with forgotten, lost or simply unclaimed photo memories. More than 200 items recovered by Aspen Grove.

Allysen Santilli, the studio’s marketing manager, showed CBS4’s Rick Sallinger the items.

“These are mugs and ornaments that people made at Christmas time. These are the canvas prints so we have quite a variety of products,” she said.

CBS4 found documents for Portrait Innovations that it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2017. Locations like this around the country have been shutting down.

Santilli says they have been trying to contact all those who bought the items from Portrait Innovations.

“They closed their doors and walked away unfortunately so we are trying to place these photos back with the customers who purchased them.”

The place to find them is at the management office of Aspen Grove.