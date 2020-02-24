DENVER (CBS4) – A very powerful cold front rolled into Colorado early on Monday morning, bring very strong winds and cold temperatures. We saw snow squall warnings thanks to these powerful winds.
The strong wind will continue overnight and through most of the day on Tuesday. We will also be super cold on Tuesday, well above our average of 48 degrees! We will only get into the mid to upper 20s for the Front Range and most of the plains on Tuesday.
Along with the cold and wind, we may get a little light snow in Denver on Tuesday afternoon. It doesn’t look like much for us, but the high country could still pick up a few more inches of snow through Tuesday morning.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for many mountain areas through 9:00 Tuesday morning. The snow will get lighter through the day. The eastern plains are also under a Winter Weather Advisory for 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with very strong wind, through Tuesday.
We get much calmer on Wednesday, along with much warmer temperatures. We could even hit the low 60s by Saturday!
