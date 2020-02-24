Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A high school in northeast Denver on Monday will honor the lives of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a special ceremony. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College will rename their gym in their honor in the afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) – A high school in northeast Denver on Monday will honor the lives of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a special ceremony. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College will rename their gym in their honor in the afternoon.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. and will include a showing of the animated short film “Dear Basketball” which was written and narrated by Bryant. A student vs. teacher basketball game will also be held.
A celebration of life service will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday starting at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) for Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as the seven other victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed them.
Watch it live at CBSN Los Angeles.