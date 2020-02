Dolphins Assistant Karl Dorrell Takes Over At ColoradoThe University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins.

Northeast Denver School To Rename Gym In Honor Of Kobe BryantA high school in northeast Denver on Monday will honor the lives of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a special ceremony.

Avalanche Beat Kings 2-1 In Shootout To Extend Road StreakJoonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche earned their sixth straight road win with 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

UCLA Rallies In 2nd Half To Beat No. 18 Colorado, 70-63Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat No. 18 Colorado 70-63 on Saturday and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.

Nuggets Lose Sloppy Game To Thunder In Return To Court After All-Star BreakOklahoma City scored 25 points off Denver's 19 turnovers and beat the Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night.

Rockies Kyle Freeland Looking For Bounce Back Season In 2020Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland had the worst season of his young big league career in 2019, and as he enters 2020 Freeland is hoping to put the disappointing season behind him.